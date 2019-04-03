Model N (MODN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.05-0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $34.3-34.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.52 million.Model N also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.05-0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $549.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.59. Model N has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neeraj Gokhale sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $131,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,571.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,954.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,276 shares of company stock valued at $599,846 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

