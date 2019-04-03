MML Investors Services LLC Sells 7,289 Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (FXN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (BMV:FXN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter.

FXN opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

