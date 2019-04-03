MML Investors Services LLC Has $459,000 Position in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 233.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,048,000 after buying an additional 2,638,607 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 589.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 249,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 213,448 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H & R Block alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

H & R Block stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.10.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). H & R Block had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 829.18%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/mml-investors-services-llc-has-459000-position-in-h-r-block-inc-hrb.html.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.