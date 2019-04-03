MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (MITFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Get MITIE GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

MITFY opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $679.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $10.88.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.