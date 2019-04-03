Miramont Resources (MONT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Miramont Resources Corp (CNSX:MONT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 701826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

About Miramont Resources (CNSX:MONT)

Miramont Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha projects located in the Puno and Tacna region of Southern Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.

