Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGEN. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $2.93 on Monday. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.97% and a negative return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

