Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 279,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,424,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,350,000 after purchasing an additional 644,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,570,000 after purchasing an additional 242,508 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,660,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,498,000 after purchasing an additional 150,609 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 575,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

