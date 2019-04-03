Millennium Management LLC Has $18.53 Million Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,296,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,258 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 165,118 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $292,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 15.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $892,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLUU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

