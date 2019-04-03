Millennium Management LLC Buys 270,119 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 270,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 7.00% of Daqo New Energy worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $300,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

