Millennium Management LLC Acquires 45,199 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,304 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 947 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $137,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Millennium Management LLC Acquires 45,199 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/millennium-management-llc-acquires-45199-shares-of-reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.