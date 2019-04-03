Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSBI. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $346,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $53,277.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,086 shares of company stock worth $2,248,728. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

