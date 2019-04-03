Midatech Pharma (MTP) Stock Price Down 13%

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP)’s share price fell 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 821,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,405,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Midatech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.45.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

