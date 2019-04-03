Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 566,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 158,326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 128,703 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $365,896,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

