MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Price Target Raised to $36.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

MGP stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $32.55.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $20,559,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,913,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,888,000 after purchasing an additional 533,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $12,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 294.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 338,002 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,020,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after acquiring an additional 315,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

