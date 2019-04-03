MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE CMU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,113. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $4.70.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.