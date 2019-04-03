MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,113. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/mfs-high-yield-municipal-trust-cmu-to-issue-0-02-monthly-dividend.html.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.