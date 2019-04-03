Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Increases Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 362.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5,859.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 321,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 316,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of RARE opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 383.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

