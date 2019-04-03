Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $622,000 Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 356.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,617 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Vonage were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Vonage by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vonage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,912,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,404 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Vonage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 410,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,311,000 after acquiring an additional 548,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Vonage had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 83,332 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $767,487.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,558,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,826,557.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 2,867 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $29,501.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,187.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 931,377 shares of company stock worth $9,195,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

