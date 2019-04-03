Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 98 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DATA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 428,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,412,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,489,000 after acquiring an additional 934,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DATA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of Tableau Software stock opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.24. Tableau Software Inc has a twelve month low of $77.32 and a twelve month high of $136.92.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software news, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $24,336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,766,260.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 752,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,574,008. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

