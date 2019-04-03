MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 531,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,796,000 after acquiring an additional 347,822 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 360,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

