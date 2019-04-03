MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $350,301.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.17.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

