MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,402 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,759,000 after buying an additional 54,790 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $9,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,556,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE:SHO opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.61%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

