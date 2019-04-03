MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 875,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 499,820 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 977,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 742,827 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 648,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $101,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,537.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $122,898.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

