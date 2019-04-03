Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 153,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 153,923 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.73. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.45% and a negative net margin of 606.54%. Research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

