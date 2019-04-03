Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stock Price Down 19.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) dropped 19.3% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Meridian Bioscience traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 1,605,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 347,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $748.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/meridian-bioscience-vivo-stock-price-down-19-3-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.