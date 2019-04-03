Meredith (MDP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MDP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meredith in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Meredith in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.97 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.16. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Zieser sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $145,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Meredith by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: Buyback

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.