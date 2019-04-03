Mercury Protocol (GMT) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Mercury Protocol (CURRENCY:GMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Mercury Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury Protocol has a market cap of $387,786.00 and $0.00 worth of Mercury Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mercury Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00383030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.01779592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00253754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00411443 BTC.

Mercury Protocol Token Profile

Mercury Protocol’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Mercury Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,309,625 tokens. Mercury Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mercuryprotocol . The official website for Mercury Protocol is www.mercuryprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Mercury Protocol is /r/MercuryProtocol

Buying and Selling Mercury Protocol

Mercury Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

