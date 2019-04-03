Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.05 Per Share

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25). The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/melrose-industries-plc-mro-to-issue-dividend-increase-gbx-3-05-per-share.html.

In related news, insider David Lis sold 3,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.