Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 89,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993,455 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,884.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138,192 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $738,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $171,182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

