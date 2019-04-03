Meditor Group Ltd Takes $2.90 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

Meditor Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises 0.5% of Meditor Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12,900.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 480,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 460,900 shares during the last quarter.

SQQQ traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 875,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,889,883. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

