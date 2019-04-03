MediBloc [QRC] (MED) One Day Volume Hits $279,707.00

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC] has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.03257611 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.93 or 0.06074738 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.01726869 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.01317134 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00109691 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.01393361 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00315663 BTC.
- Nano (NANO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00027384 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC] Profile
MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.
