MediBloc [QRC] (MED) One Day Volume Hits $279,707.00

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC] has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.03257611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.93 or 0.06074738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.01726869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.01317134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00109691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.01393361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00315663 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00027384 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Profile

MediBloc [QRC] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

