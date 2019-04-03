Maverick Chain Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $546,905.00 and $62,359.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00371088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.01740905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00254292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00398484 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.