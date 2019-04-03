Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $58,486.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

