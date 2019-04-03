MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MasTec by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MasTec by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. 556,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,724. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasTec has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

