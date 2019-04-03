Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 211 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829,517 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $295,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $2,897,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv-sells-211-shares-of-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.