Masonite International (DOOR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Nomura set a $70.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

NYSE DOOR opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $528.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.60 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Masonite International by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

