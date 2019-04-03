Masimo Co. (MASI) CAO Ramshorst David J. Van Sells 1,845 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $237,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Masimo by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

