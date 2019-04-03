Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MNP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 273.50 ($3.57). 76,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,980. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.35 ($3.38).

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

WARNING: “Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/martin-currie-global-portfolio-trust-plc-mnp-increases-dividend-to-gbx-1-50-per-share.html.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.