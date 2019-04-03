Marriott International Inc (MAR) Position Lowered by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $7,911,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,174,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $1,414,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $693,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,730 shares of company stock worth $16,924,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

