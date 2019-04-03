Mark Woodhead Sells 1,448 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) EVP Mark Woodhead sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $14,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Woodhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Mark Woodhead sold 1,053 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $11,119.68.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Mark Woodhead sold 2,347 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $27,013.97.

Shares of KVHI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.46 million, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 224,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in KVH Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 669,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KVH Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

KVHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley began coverage on KVH Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

