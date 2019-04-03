Marathon Patent Group (MARA) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 528,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 585,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

