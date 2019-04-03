Management Resource Solutions PLC (MRS) Insider John Zorbas Buys 4,450,000 Shares

Management Resource Solutions PLC (LON:MRS) insider John Zorbas purchased 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £89,000 ($116,294.26).

Shares of MRS opened at GBX 2.51 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Management Resource Solutions PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.70 ($0.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and a PE ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Management Resource Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Management Resource Solutions PLC provides support services for the mining and construction sectors in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's maintenance support services include structural repair and fabrication services to mining equipment, components, and machinery; mechanical services, including machine rebuild, machine repairs, and diagnostic monitoring of heavy to light machinery in the heavy construction and mining industries; automotive related services; mobile services, such as field, industrial, line boring, and liquid nitrogen services; and electrical services.

