Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,534 Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,534 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,580,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,858,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $63,295,000 after purchasing an additional 254,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,382,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $40.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 144,771 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $5,782,153.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 272,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,901,343.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $542,753.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,284,720 shares of company stock worth $49,080,076 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,534 Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/magnus-financial-group-llc-acquires-shares-of-15534-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.