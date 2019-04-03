Magna International (MGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In fourth-quarter 2018, Magna’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, earnings and revenues improved year over year. Robust sales growth was achieved in a period when global light-vehicle production declined 4%, led by a 14% decrease in China and a 1% fall in Europe, partly offset by 1% rise in North America. Magna focuses on innovation, technology and new launches for growth. It is focusing on growth of its light-weight thermoplastic liftgate modules as demand for crossovers and SUVs is rising. Also, Magna is expanding business through collaborations and acquisitions. However, over the past three months, shares of Magna have underperformed the industry it belongs to. Also, higher tariff is a concern.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

