Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 34,811 Shares of Embraer SA (ERJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Embraer worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 2,209.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,383 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 757,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 128.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 96,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of ERJ opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Embraer SA has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer SA will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Aviation, and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

