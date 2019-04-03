Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.03 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (CE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,467,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,766,000 after buying an additional 2,127,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,756,000 after buying an additional 694,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,874,000 after buying an additional 569,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,337,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,336,000 after buying an additional 568,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 105.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 944,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,712,000 after buying an additional 485,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.24.

Celanese stock opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/macquarie-group-ltd-has-14-03-million-stake-in-celanese-co-ce.html.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.