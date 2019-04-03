Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFNW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.20.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Northwest Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

