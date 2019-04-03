Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000.

BOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.49.

BOLD opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

