Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 8,200 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $69.21.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

