Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Loews Co. (L)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1,332.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 108,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,954,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 669,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 135,066 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Loews in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.66. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 18,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $825,936.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $67,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,415. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs.

