Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 6,516 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4,623.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $81.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at $25,306,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $860,985.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $10,227,583. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

